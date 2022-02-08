Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Engages Investor Cubed for Consulting & IR Services

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces the engagement of Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide financial consulting and investor relations services in Canada.

The consulting agreement (the "Agreement") provides for a fee of CAD $7,500 per month and the granting of 300,000 options vesting quarterly, in equal installments. The Agreement will continue on a monthly basis for twelve months and Aduro may cancel the agreement after the first three months, by providing written notice to Investor Cubed on or before March 30th, 2022. Thereafter either party may terminate the Agreement, by providing 30 days written notice on or before each three-month period end.

"As Aduro moves to the next stage, Neil and his team at Investor Cubed will introduce us to their established contacts in retail, institutional, and investment banking, needed at this juncture of our business. We look forward to working with their team." says Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro.

"We are very excited to be working with Ofer and the Aduro team. After more than ten years of development, Aduro is now well-positioned to move forward as they near commercial operations, so this is an ideal time for us to get involved and start introducing Aduro to retail and institutional investors," says Neil Simon, CEO at Investor Cubed.

About Investor Cubed Inc.

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small-cap and mid-cap private and public companies. With over 20 years experience, Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada's top advisors, dealers, institutions, and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take clients to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services, including investor relations, financial consulting, dealer introductions, research, go-public assistance, and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients' shareholders. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3. For more information go to www.investor3.ca

About Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604-362-7011

