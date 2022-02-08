Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider extends Pilot to all TradeStation users. Pilot now supports and integrates with two of the top eleven brokerage trading platforms: (i) Interactive Brokers and (ii) TradeStation.





TradeStation users can now connect their brokerage account directly with Pilot, to receive short-term pricing direction for more than 60,000+ securities traded worldwide. By implementing proprietary AI and ML algorithms, Pilot analyses more than 5 billion calculations per second, across 24+ financial exchanges and the top 20 crypto exchanges globally.

More than 160,000+ monthly active users of TradeStation can access the market intelligence data of Pilot. Through an AI-powered watchlist, Pilot analyses securities among stocks, forex, futures, and crypto. The user must upgrade the Pilot app to get the real time trading opportunities.

Pilot users can also now activate the "Trailing Stop Loss" feature for added protection, and insurance. After setting the risk parameters, the system automatically monitors the trade to assist in mitigating losses and maximizing potential profit.

A detailed explanation of Pilot is available on the Company's website, and includes the following languages: German, French, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazil). (Pilot).

Pilots' powerful AI watchlist identifies trading opportunities based on four proprietary algorithms, and without any bias from social media and news sentiment. Pilot is like a super-brain, which does research, provides detailed analytics, and helps to avoid letting emotions drive the investment decisions.

Govin Misir, CEO of QuantGate Systems comments: "The latest round of enhancements is key to our overall strategy. First, it tremendously increases the reach of our app, with 160K+ new potential users. Second, it introduces a key feature, the "Trailing Stop Loss." With a trailing stop loss, the trader can configure the amount of their position they are willing to risk. For instance, if I take a position for $100 and set my risk to 5%, if my position devalues to $95, the app will exit the position. However, if my initial position increases in value to $150, the app will trail the position's value, and would therefore exit the position at $142.50, 5% down from $150. This feature allows the trader to maintain a safety net while still locking in profits."

"This integration with TradeStation is part of our strategy to allow Pilot users to connect to brokerages worldwide. We intend to follow the same path in the future by adding additional brokerages, while continuing to understand market dynamics and user behaviour", adds Ilan Yosef, QuantGate's CTO.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly traded Fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

For additional information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.quantgatesystems.com , or visit social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information on Pilot 2.0, please visit www.pilottrading.co and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

