TIFIN Wealth Launches TIFIN Grow with Over 500 Financial Advisors Using AI and Investment Intelligence Driven Personalization

TIFIN Grow combines TIFIN's Risk, Planning, Financial Personality and other related capabilities to drive personalization at scale

Adds to TIFIN Wealth's capabilities of personalized communications and marketing, allocation to alternatives, and personalized giving through Donor Advised Funds (DAFs)

BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / TIFIN , a fintech platform using AI and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, announced its WealthTech division, TIFIN Wealth, is combining several of its current capabilities to launch a new platform TIFIN Grow . Helping wealth managers grow their businesses through personalization at scale, TIFIN Grow brings together Risk Profiling, Micro-Planning, Financial Personality, Next Best Action, and Trading Automation. Together these enable financial advisors to better know and convert their prospects. TIFIN Grow will also offer advisors the ability to prioritize prospects based on TIFIN's centralized data intelligence with look-alike analysis used in sports and consumer marketing.

TIFIN Founder and CEO, Vinay Nair, PhD

"TIFIN Grow helps an advisor understand a prospect's unique concerns, circumstances, needs, and wants, allowing them to deliver a bespoke investment proposal," said TIFIN Founder & CEO Vinay Nair , PhD. "This transforms the historical compliance driven KYC process into a modern client driven process that will propel growth for forward-looking advisory firms and financial well-being for their investors."

TIFIN Grow combines TIFIN's existing brands with additional capabilities all of which can be used in a modular fashion or in combination by advisors. Some of the modules are:

TIFIN Risk , investment personalization through risk (f.k.a Totum by TIFIN)

investment personalization through risk (f.k.a Totum by TIFIN) TIFIN Plan , investment personalization through plans (f.k.a PlanIQ by TIFIN)

investment personalization through plans (f.k.a PlanIQ by TIFIN) TIFIN Personality , investment personalization through financial personality (f.k.a Positivly by TIFIN)

, investment personalization through financial personality (f.k.a Positivly by TIFIN) TIFIN Prioritize, insights engine to prioritize prospects

TIFIN President, Wealth and Executive Committee Member, Anil Arora

Anil Arora , TIFIN President, Wealth and Executive Committee Member added, "We believe that many advisors like to start their journey into automated personalization with individual modules, while others find the full offering most helpful with a united and integrated experience from front to back. This is an important time in the marketplace, as investors are embracing personalization, and TIFIN Wealth is bringing AI, investment expertise and modern technology to advisors to engage clients."

About TIFIN

TIFIN an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to help deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap among retail investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in late 2018 by Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face. The firm's executive committee consists of Jack Swift, Anil Arora, and Sharon French in addition to Dr. Nair. Each member brings a diverse set of perspectives and proven experience across finance and technology.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors to use fintech for growth; Financial Answers , a platform of financial media assets; all powered through Distill, a central insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

