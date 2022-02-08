Fortified Health Security Named 2022 Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Managed Services

Confirms healthcare cybersecurity partner's commitment to helping hospital and health systems protect and improve patient care

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Fortified Health Security, Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® ("Fortified"), today announced that they have been named 2022 Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Managed Services with a score of 92.7, Fortified's highest KLAS score to date. The award was announced in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on the feedback of thousands of providers and collected by healthcare industry analysts at KLAS Research throughout the previous year.

"We are honored to be Best in KLAS 2022 for Security & Privacy Managed Services as it validates our progress in strengthening the cybersecurity posture of healthcare," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "Achieving this prestigious award would not be possible without the commitment of all our associates and the loyal partnerships we create with the hundreds of health systems we serve. While this award validates our work to date, it only inspires us to continue raising the bar in protecting patient data."

The 2022 Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Managed Services is a new category highlighting the increased importance of cybersecurity in the healthcare setting and encompasses engagements in which all or part of an organization's security or privacy program is outsourced and managed by a third-party firm.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors improve and helps their peers make better decisions," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. An excellence that provider organizations should now come to expect from this year's winners."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care, and all rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies the commitment and partnership top vendors should provide to the healthcare IT industry.

To review Fortified Health Security's KLAS performance data and explore comments from Fortified clients, please visit www.KLASResearch.com.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. As a managed security service provider, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build tailored programs designed to leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions intended to reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Fortified's high-touch engagements and customized recommendations maximize the value of investments and result in actionable information to help reduce the risk of cyber events.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of health professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and learn more on the KLAS website.

