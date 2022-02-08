Conscious Mind Labs Inc.: Conscious Mind Labs Receives Health Canada NPN Product Licenses for Its Medicinal Mushroom Series Supplements

Conscious Mind Labs Inc. makes significant progress with its plans to deliver a diverse portfolio of research-backed medicinal mushroom and holistic health supplements at scale.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Conscious Mind Labs Inc., a revenue-focused and research-driven mental health company, is pleased to announce that it has received product licenses and natural product numbers (NPNs) from the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Product Directorate (NNHPD) of Health Canada for 14 different medicinal mushroom products.

Conscious Mind Labs is developing an innovative pipeline of consumer-packaged goods (CPGs), which includes both medicinal and psychedelic mushroom formulations and a portfolio of holistic and cognitive health supplements.

"My formulation expertise will allow us to step up the status quo in the mushroom supplement category where, for years, it has been mainly the same product in different packaging. We have been working on a variety of unique product formulations as there hasn't been a lot of scientific innovation. We are looking to change things with the Conscious Mind Medicinal Mushroom Series and improve on the effectiveness of these traditionally used medicines and, at the same time, introduce new medicinal mushroom ingredients to the market that can improve mental health and prevent cognitive decline," explains Conscious Mind Labs Founder and CEO Donald Gauvreau.

Regulatory approval and NPNs are essential to market and sell supplements and health products in the Canadian market. The first products in the Conscious Mind Medicinal Mushroom Series are expected to launch in Q3 2022.

ABOUT CONSCIOUS MIND LABS INC.

Conscious Mind Labs Inc. is a revenue-focused and research-driven mental health company. Through its R&D Division, Conscious Mind discovers, researches and develops innovative medicines and therapy protocols to address mental health disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Conscious Mind takes an integrated approach to deliver mental health solutions at scale through the development of research-proven psychedelic treatments and innovative natural medicines tailored to different neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's and mental health conditions, such as depression, PTSD and addiction. Conscious Mind is accelerating consumer access to innovative medicines and therapies through its Conscious Mind Clinics and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) divisions. Conscious Mind is developing an innovative pipeline of CPGs, which includes both medicinal and psychedelic mushroom formulations and a portfolio of holistic and cognitive health supplements.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future plans, programs, estimates, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects" or "does not expect", "plans", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; engaging in activities which currently are illegal under Canadian federal law and the uncertainty of existing protection from Canadian federal or other prosecution; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of use of psychedelic therapies, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability, including closing of the financings contemplated herein; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

