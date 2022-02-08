We have partnered with amazing organisations to celebrate this special day

International Women's Day is an important date on the calendar to recognise and celebrate the social, economic, culture, political, scientific and many more achievements of women globally. At Theramex, every day is considered International Women's Day because our sole focus is on the health needs of women. Although we celebrate the day, this is no time to stop or pause as there are many challenges to overcome for a fairer and equitable world. We celebrate this day by coming to work to add value to our patients propelled by our passion to improve women's health and improve her quality of life.

"IWD reminds us that our work is crucial in the care and improvement of women's health, as they navigate through different stages of life. Over the year we have collaborated with some amazing organisations to raise money for women in need, increase awareness on issues such as domestic violence and support organisations focused on education like Binti International, a charity who raise awareness and educate around period poverty. Our volunteer efforts compliment the work we are doing inside Theramex to make a difference in the lives of women and we are just getting started" said Robert Stewart, Theramex CEO.

This IWD, we will work even harder, dedicating our time to supporting and uplifting women. We provided the opportunity for our entire team to carve out time from their busy schedule to participate in fundraising activities and/or volunteering at a partnered charity.

"IWD 2022 theme, BreakTheBias, is especially relevant to us, because we ardently believe that breaking the bias can only be achieved with true commitment from each and every one of us. We are committed to breaking the bias around the menopause in the workplace, we are committed to break the bias surrounding the psychological impact of domestic abuse through our CSR work" said Anjuna Kalsi, Theramex, Chief Human Resources Officer.

"As a new addition to the team, I am so excited to be part of Theramex. Being here every day to make a difference for a more inclusive and healthy world for women is a true inspiration" said Camilla Harder Hartvig, Theramex Chief Commercial Officer.

With this being Theramex's 5th International Women's Day we have partnered with some amazing organisations including Where Women Work to showcase the women within Theramex and the achievements they have gained throughout their careers. Our choice charity for our global Headquarters is Woman's Trust, a mental health charity who provide free counselling and therapy for women who have experienced domestic abuse; we will be supporting other domestic abuse charities across the globe in communities where we work.

We look forward to the celebration but also for the opportunity to make a difference.

About Theramex

Theramex is a leading global speciality pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. We support women at every stage of their lives by providing a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis. Our commitment is to listen to and understand our patients, serve their needs and offer healthcare solutions to help improve their lives. Our vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing patient-focused and effective solutions that care for and support women through every stage of life.

