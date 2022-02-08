Impact Fusion International Inc. Business Model Aims To Create Jobs, Reduce Greenhouse Emissions And Manufacture Superior Alternative Cattle Feed

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 /

Letter to Our Shareholders:

American ingenuity has always been the hallmark of American business. For centuries Americans have identified a need, resolved to find a solution and then once accomplished sold it to the American people and the world.

America is faced with 100's of millions of tons of waste sugarcane fiber known as Bagasse.

America has to find a way to lower cattle feed prices caused by droughts which are caused by serve climate change.

America is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions like CO2 and Methane that cause climate change leading to floods, firestorms and droughts.

Impact Fusion's business model creates new jobs, helps reduce the greenhouse emissions caused by over 94 million head of cattle and repurposes the millions of tons of sugar waste fiber in the states that grow sugar cane.

Between Florida, Louisiana and Texas there exists 903,400 acres dedicated to producing sugar cane. Rather than moving the bagasse to landfills, Impact Fusion agrees to store the bagasse on its property in Napoleonville, LA. When mixed with the Company's proprietary blend, Nutri-Mastic the sugarcane waste fibre becomes a nutritious approved superior cattle feed that is extremely competitive compared to the cost of hay, especially when hay production is affected by droughts and seasonal demands.

I believe that your Company can make significant contributions to repurposing the sugar cane waste issue, create new jobs for the production of Supreme Gold Bagasse, address the cost of cattle feed by offering a viable and healthier solution to hay while at the same time helping to reduce green house emissions. The end result will be healthier cattle, potentially lower beef costs, and of course preserving the time honored tradition of the American BBQ.

For more information please click on the link below.

https://www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2021/12/29/ifus-cattle-turning-bagasse-trash-into-a-cash-cow/

Marc Walther/CEO

