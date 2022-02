It has been decided to admit DKK 600,000,000 Perpetual Non-cumulative Fixed to Floating Rate Additional Tier 1 for trading and official listing with effect from 9 February 2022: Issuer ISIN Symbol/ticker Maturity Spar Nord Bank A/S DK0030484464 Bloomberg Perpetual SPNODC 3 1/4 Perp ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66