SThree (STEM) SThree: Holdings in Company 08-Feb-2022 / 16:55 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0KM9T71

Issuer Name

STHREE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.821953% 0.939267% 5.761220% 7698775 or reached Position of previous 5.009031% 0.949157% 5.958188% notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0KM9T71 6443622 4.821953% Sub Total 8.A 6443622 4.821953%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Cash settled Equity N/A N/A Cash 1255153 0.939267% Swap Sub Total 8.B2 1255153 0.939267%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan Man-agement Asset 5.761220% Holdings Inc Management (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

08-Feb-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Hyderabad, India

