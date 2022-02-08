ABIVAX: Abivax to host Satellite Symposium at the 17th Congress of ECCO on Feb. 17, 2022

Abivax will be hosting a Satellite Symposium on February 17, 2022, at 12:00-1:00 pm CET (6:00-7:00am ET) on ABX464's potential to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC)

Presentations will be given by IBD key opinion leaders Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S. and Prof. William Sandborn, M.D.

The US and European regulatory agencies recently expressed their support to move ABX464 into a global pivotal phase 3 program in UC and Abivax plans to enroll the first patient in Q2 2022

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, would like to invite you to attend the Abivax Satellite Symposium at the 17 th Congress of ECCO taking place virtually from February 16-19, 2022. The Congress of ECCO is one of the world's leading conferences focused on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "Our Abivax Satellite Symposium at ECCO will focus on the continued high unmet medical need for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and how the novel mechanism of action of ABX464 could address the current shortcomings. The audience will get an overview of the data of our clinical trials conducted with ABX464 in UC, especially highlighting the promising long-term maintenance results. Remarkably, out of the patients who showed a clinical response at the end of the 8-week induction treatment, 63.5% achieved full clinical remission during this first year of maintenance with once-daily 50mg oral ABX464. This outcome is unparalleled in moderate to severe UC patients and shows the potential of ABX464 to change the treatment paradigm, especially for long-term maintenance of this chronic disease."

Registered delegates of the Congress of ECCO can follow the live stream of the satellite symposium here . A replay of the symposium will be made available until May 31, 2022 on the ECCO congress platform.

After the end of the Congress of ECCO, all interested parties will have access to the replay of symposium on the Abivax website.

You can find the program of the satellite symposium, additional information on the latest achievements and plans for the development of ABX464 in UC as well as the speaker's biographies on the Abivax website.

Abivax Satellite Symposium at the 17th Congress of ECCO

The symposium will be chaired by Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S., of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, USA. The focus of the symposium will be on the continued need for novel drugs in IBD, the novel mechanism of action of ABX464, the clinical data generated with ABX464 in UC and its way forward into phase 3 clinical testing.

Following the presentations, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the live Q&A session.

Title:

ABX464, a novel anti-inflammatory drug-candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis entering into phase 3 clinical testing

Time:

Thursday, February 17 at 12:00-1:00pm CET (6:00-7:00am ET)

Program:

The continued need to develop novel drugs for ulcerative colitis



Prof. William Sandborn, M.D.

University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Shoreline Biosciences, CA, USA



ABX464 novel mechanism of action: Upregulation of the anti-inflammatory microRNA, miR-124



Didier Scherrer, Ph.D.

Vice-President R&D, Abivax, France



Safety and efficacy of ABX464 in ulcerative colitis and the implementation of a global phase 3 program



Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S.

Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, USA

Live Q&A session

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe chronic inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

