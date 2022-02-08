Sora Schools to Host Faculty Open House to Provide Insight to Prospective Teachers

- Upcoming Digital Event to Discuss Sora Schools' Student-Led Educational Format -

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Sora Schools will host a digital Faculty Open House at 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 12, 2022, providing educators with insight into what it's like to work at an all-virtual, project-based school that is changing the game in how education is delivered. The online event will detail how the SoraSchools.com curriculum works, the types of students who attend, and what they seek in new faculty members.

Sora Schools Faculty: Chris Wilson, Rebecca Kaden, and Anthony Gault.

Speakers include Head of Schools Chris Wilson , Board of Directors Member Rebecca Kaden , Director of Admissions Anthony Gault , and current Sora Schools students and faculty. They will collectively present a high-level overview of Sora's mission and key program features, with students and faculty sharing their Sora Schools experience and perspective. The event will conclude with steps for seeking employment at this forward-thinking school where students drive their own educational journey.

"This digital Open House is the perfect opportunity for educators to learn about Sora Schools and the unique learning environment we provide for intellectually curious students," said Wilson. "Our model is proving successful, with students deeply involved in their own education and thriving as a result. We're excited to provide insight to interested teachers who understand that this is the educational format of the future for many students."

Sora Schools is a live, accredited, virtual middle & high school.

SoraSchools.com empowers students to customize their educational experience to their individual needs and goals, collaborating with learning experts. Each student designs their own educational journey that includes required subject matter and incorporates financial literacy, ethics, and life skills such as time management and communication.

Instead of traditional instructor-led classes, students invest their time in a project on a topic that interests them, with regular meetings with a faculty member to ensure they're staying on task. Students also participate in six-week-long learning expeditions in cross-functional areas of interest, including Socratic discussions, labs, and other interactive formats.

"While other schools have found themselves struggling to maintain a full faculty roster amid COVID, Sora is thriving and growing, hiring dozens of additional faculty members for fall," said Sora Schools Founder and CEO Garrett Smiley.

Educators interested in attending the February 12 virtual Faculty Open House can register online at https://soraschools.com/educating-at-sor a. Job seekers interested in applying to work across our 20+ currently open positions can do so here: https://jobs.lever.co/soraschools .

