New Haven, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Drive-Thru Pop Up LLC is launching affordable fresh grocery markets to support urban cities within the US market. In most American cities, there is a significant trend developing in which the availability of fresh food at reasonable prices is limited. The urbanization of the world has resulted in an increase in demand for fresh produce, with a disparity between supply and demand.





Megastores and supermarkets have moved to the suburbs, creating major logistical challenges within larger metropolitan areas.These gaps in fresh nourishment are closely correlated with diet-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer. As a result, prices for foods in bodegas and pharmacies serving inner city areas are considerably higher than those that are sold in supermarkets.

Moreover, supermarkets tend to carry twice as many heart-healthy foods as neighborhood and convenience stores in neighborhoods with a high density of urban residents. Cities have a limited space for big stores, so they are constrained by local and municipal red-tape.

Urban Fresh Markets will provide a disruptive solution to a growing problem. The team at Drive-Thru Pop Up has developed a cost-efficient, small footprint solution to a problem that has been a significant concern in America since the late 1960s.

Drive-Thru Pop Up LLC creative designers, architects, and artists are designing intelligent steel shipping container interiors tailored to every client's needs. Modular designs are used by their designers to create retail spaces that fit perfectly into urban environments, allowing for a variety of satellite locations to be installed throughout many smaller areas of cities, making them ideal for densely populated locations.

Two distinct benefits are offered by these spaces to both buyers and manufacturers. The first benefit is that they provide lower material costs and lower operational overhead, respectively. Moreover, modular design is incredibly efficient for its fast production and shipping time.

Building or expanding at high-speed will undoubtedly help franchises or chains grow and increase their ROI. Several Drive-Thru Pop-Up representatives have claimed that construction of modular units from the ground up takes merely a day, as opposed to the months required by traditional construction methods.

The construction process is handled off-site, inside the facility, which means delays due to weather are practically nonexistent. Within 24 hours of ordering, up to 6 section stores can be shipped and unloaded.

Therefore, it's possible to build multiple units simultaneously. Also, the ground-breaking concept allows for custom layouts, design, and functionality for every location.



Drive-Thru Pop up LLC designs have flexible square footage between 960 sq ft and 1,930 sq ft. All electrical and plumbing conduits are pre-installed to code. All it takes is hooking the unit up to water, sewer, electricity, and it's ready for business.

Because of its flexible planogram, Urban Fresh Market will perfectly fit in urban lots. At the same time, with modular construction, it's always possible to expand the square footage and add more space to the store.

Since the team at Drive-thru Pop Up avoids using less durable material in construction, these versatile modular units will undoubtedly maximize any business's life span.

No less importantly, off-site constructions equal fewer bureaucratic hurdles when obtaining building permits.

Drive-Thru Pop Up has effective plans with their green-friendly Urban Fresh Market project and expects to see their modular store in every US city before the end of 2023.

