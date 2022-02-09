Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853783 ISIN: JP3112000009 Ticker-Symbol: SHJ 
Stuttgart
08.02.22
08:23 Uhr
37,800 Euro
+0,400
+1,07 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
AGC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,00039,20008.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2022 | 01:05
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AGC Biologics Supports Omicron-based Vaccine Candidate Manufacturing with Starting Material

Global CDMO's Heidelberg Facility Supplies more pDNA material to help address growing needs

Heidelberg, Germany, Feb. 08, 2022, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced an expanded partnership to supply more plasmid DNA (pDNA) starting material for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the company's Heidelberg facility.

According to a recent news releasefrom Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies have started to develop an Omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine with first batches expected to be ready for delivery by end of March 2022.

"We are proud to continue to support BioNTech and supply them with pDNA materials for their vaccine production, as a part of the fight against new pandemic variants," said AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer, Patricio Massera. "Our pDNA services are a part of our growing global Cell and Gene Therapy offering that includes the development and manufacturing of cell therapies, viral vectors, and messenger RNA."

"This type of work is what drives us every day," says AGC Biologics General Manager, Heidelberg, Dieter Kramer. "We appreciate this opportunity to help make a difference in the lives of people around the world and produce life-saving treatments."

The AGC Biologics Heidelberg facility has more than 20 years of experience delivering a wide range of programs for customers. The site is the company's Center of Excellence for pDNA production, and a central part of the AGC Biologics global network of cell and gene therapy-focused facilities, with additional locations in Milan, Italy and Longmont, Colorado, USA.

For more information on AGC Biologics' Plasmid DNA offering visit www.agcbio.com/plasmid-dna. To learn more about the company's broader cell and gene therapy services visit www.agcbio.com/cell-therapy.

About AGC Biologics
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization.


AGC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.