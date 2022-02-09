- (PLX AI) - Evolution shares fell 7% after fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations and EBITDA margin slipped compared to the previous quarter.
- • Q4 revenue EUR 300 million vs estimate EUR 305 million, with EBITDA EUR 207 million vs estimate EUR 214 million
- • EBITDA margin was 68.9%, down from 69.9% in Q3 (although up from 54.2% in Q4 last year)
- • The company said it expects full year 2022 EBITDA margin to be in the 69%-71% range
- • The margin softness in Q4 was likely due to higher than estimated new tables, analysts at Bank of America said
- • This shouldn't be a cause for concern, they added, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock
