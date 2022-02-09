- (PLX AI) - Pandora shares rose 5% in early trading after issuing strong guidance that confirms the company's momentum through next year, analysts said.
- • Pandora sees 2022 organic growth of 3-6%, with EBIT margin 25-25.5%
- • Also sees 2023 revenue DKK 27-28.1 billion vs. consensus DKK 26.1 billion
- • The stock had been falling over the past week leading to the earnings, with investors fearing soft guidance
- • Pandora usually guides conservatively, but still implies growth acceleration through next year, analysts at Carnegie said
- • The 2023 target should lead to estimate upgrades: Carnegie
