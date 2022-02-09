Caseco Launches New Line of Phone Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Samsung is unveiling its long-awaited successor to its Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The next flagship line has enjoyed its fair share of hype leading to the launch event, and details on these phones were leaked quite a few times over the past couple of months.

On February 9th, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 at a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event called "The Epic Standard." People in the US are currently able to reserve the chance to pre-order 'the next Galaxy' with an extra $50 Samsung Credit toward other Galaxy products and other exclusive offers available immediately after the official launch.

While the company has yet to officially reveal the lineup, speculation is rife that the series will feature the usual three-phone lineup: the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ which retains their predecessors' design with some improvements and a focus on camera hardware, and the S22 Ultra that reportedly sports an exterior redesign inspired by the now discontinued Note series.

The Galaxy S series has been Samsung's flagship line for more than a decade. Many models have been the trendsetters of their time, and their subsequent iterations have introduced many features that other manufacturers have incorporated into their phones soon after.

The excitement surrounding the three new smartphones that are part of the flagship line will not end at the launch event, especially for Samsung fans expecting to get their hands on the new models as early as March 2022.

In time for Samsung's release of its next-generation family of smartphones, Caseco is proud to announce an all-new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases that will protect these devices while catering to every style and personality.

"We're excited to reveal our new lineup of cases for Samsung's new flagship smartphones," says Caseco's Jay Rahman. "For years we've been providing devices with protection and functionality while sticking firmly to our commitment towards environmental sustainability. Now, with our new set of phone cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we're able to offer the best protection and the latest in style for these next-generation devices."

Handcrafted in Canada and exclusively designed by handpicked local artists, each Caseco case features an original design guaranteed to make a statement. These eco-friendly cases, like the rest of Casesco's products, are made from non-toxic recyclable materials with no BPA, and come in vegan paper-based packaging when shipped from its North America-based facilities in NYC and Toronto.

"With eco-friendly, durable cases with fashion-forward designs, Caseco is committed to providing customers with the best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases on the market," Rahman continues.

"It's important for people to know that they are not compromising protection or style when buying our stylish cases, and we're excited to bring the beauty of Canada's artistic community to their new Samsung phones."

Not only do Caseco's cases protect phones from scratches and drops, but the company's industry-leading customer service is also top notch, offering a lifetime warranty on cases and same-day shipping with free ground shipping for orders above $50. Check out the variety of designs, materials, and colors to choose from for the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones at www.casecoinc.com.

About Caseco

Founded in 2009, Caseco is a Toronto-based tech accessory brand with a passion for innovation, quality, people, and the environment with the largest online presence in North America. With over 20 years of experience, Caseco is the leader in sustainable manufacturing and packaging in a largely disposable industry. Through an eco-friendly and ethical production process, Caseco provides eco-friendly technology with the best lifetime warranty. But more than that, Caseco listens to and involves its customers. Through their feedback, Caseco continuously develops and innovates its products under these brands - Caseco , Mighty Mount , Screen Patrol , and Rockstone Audio . With every purchase, Caseco gives back to the community and the planet through partner charities.

