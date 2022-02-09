Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 Ticker-Symbol: 7AC 
Frankfurt
09.02.22
09:07 Uhr
0,056 Euro
+0,001
+1,08 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACARIX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACARIX AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2022 | 12:05
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acarix AB (publ) brings forward publication of interim report for fourth quarter to February 17, 2022

Press release
Malmö, Sweden, February 9, 2022

Acarix AB (publ) brings forwardpublication of interim report for fourth quarter to February 17, 2022

Acarix AB has decided to bring forward the publication of the interim report for the fourth quarter to align with the timing of the board meeting. The new date for publication is Thursday, February 17, 2022. The previously announced date was Friday, February 18, 2022.

For more information contact:
Christian Lindholm, CEO, phone +46 705 118333, Christian.lindholm@acarix.com

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScorSystem is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScorSystem calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121?576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit?www.acarix.com.

Attachment

  • AcarixPR_Reporting day_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f196d7c1-8376-4914-b0b2-68b7b6bad5e6)

ACARIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.