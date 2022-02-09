The 9th of February 2022, Louis Vuitton recently launched a never-seen-before connected watch: the Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected Watch. The new product combines exquisite design with seamless experience and cutting-edge technology.

To satisfy the ambitious requirements, Louis Vuitton cooperated with Thundercomm, the world leading provider of smart IoT products and solutions, through Thundercomm Wearable platform. As a sophisticated end-to-end solution, the Wearable platform is compatible with both Android and iOS. Featuring on enhanced Bluetooth/WiFi and advanced data synchronization technologies, it has integrated with several matured sensor algorithms and can connect with powerful cloud services. With dedicated UI design and improved OS performance, the platform provides strong support to this connected watch.

Hiro Cai, CEO of Thundercomm, says: "Thundercomm has been continually creating values for our customers. With our core competency in operating system optimization and customization, Thundercomm is honored to serve Louis Vuitton to deliver best practice products to users. Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected Watch is another achievement after the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker. I expect our high efficient cooperation could bring Louis Vuitton's customers more exciting products and excellent experience to art of living, in the near future."

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm, was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization.

