- (PLX AI) - Rockwool shares skyrocketed 16% after the company gave an upbeat revenue growth outlook of 15-20% for the year.
- • Q4 sales already came in ahead of expectations at EUR 842 million vs. EUR 802 million consensus
- • Analysts expected only 12% revenue growth for 2022
- • The company's optimism pushed shares higher, after they were already trading up 5% before the report
- • With the growth guidance primarily being driven by price and the usual caution in assumptions for the second half of the year in the guidance, the report offers a lot of relief, analysts at SEB said
