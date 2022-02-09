Athena Gold Corporation: Athena Gold Receives Drill Permit and Updates Exploration Strategy for Its Flagship Excelsior Springs Gold Project in Nevada

VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") on the Company's proposed Notice of Intent ("NOI") drilling and exploration permit (the "Drill Permit") for up to 6 drill pads and 11 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at the Excelsior Springs project in Esmeralda County, Nevada (the "Excelsior Springs Project"). In addition, Athena is considering an additional 9 RC drill holes on the patented claims held under lease as part of our flagship Excelsior Springs gold Project. Athena has posted the required reclamation bond to secure the Drill Permit. Athena's 5,000+ foot drill program is expected to commence in the first half of 2022, subject to rig availability and other operating conditions.