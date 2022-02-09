Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific ("Eurofins") (Paris:ERF), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing and clinical diagnostics testing, announces that its subsidiary, Eurofins Clinical Testing Lux Sarl, has acquired Genetic Testing Service JSC ("Gentis"), a pioneer in genetic testing in Vietnam. The acquisition will further enhance Eurofins' expansion in Asia and complement its global network of clinical diagnostics laboratories focused on specialised and advanced genetic testing.

Gentis is the market leader in specialised genetic testing in Vietnam and was founded on the principle that the technological advancements in DNA testing should be accessible and affordable to everyone. The company provides comprehensive specialised DNA testing services including obstetrical genetics; genealogical DNA tests; oncology; and COVID-19 testing services. Since its establishment 12 years ago, Gentis has grown strongly with a reputation for outstanding quality and has become the trusted service provider for more than 100 major hospitals in Vietnam, as well as consumers. Gentis delivered revenues of around EUR 10 million in 2021.

Eurofins believes that specialised genetic testing to support critical healthcare needs such as the detection of cancers, the detection of chromosomal disorders during pregnancy and the prevention of genetic disorders, is a significant growth opportunity. This acquisition will accelerate Eurofins' strategy to expand further into these markets and expand its presence in South East Asia more broadly. Gentis has a highly successful test and product menu, which will benefit from the Eurofins network's broad menu of genetic and genomic tests and its access to additional markets.

"I am looking forward to welcoming Gentis and its highly qualified and dedicated team to the Eurofins network," commented Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO. "This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to provide testing solutions to meet critical health, wellness and genetic challenges. It also supports our growth strategies in both Asia and advanced specialised clinical diagnostics."

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With 55,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 30 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments, travel and events during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

