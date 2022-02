Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.02.2022 / 19:19

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerrard B. Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of 77,765 common shares on behalf of Mr. Schmid to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Performance Award Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 12, 2021; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Schmid with respect to the disposal of the common shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.25 USD 641561.25 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.25 USD 641561.25 USD

e) Date of the transaction

06/02/2022; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



