In my capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mirova for its letter dated 7 February. ORPEA (Paris:ORP) fully shares the concerns raised in this letter.

Please rest assured that we continue to be fully committed to the proper and caring treatment of our residents, patients, families and employees.

We too are convinced that end-of-life care is a major social issue where the private sector must complement public action.

I also welcome the constructive proposals made in this letter.

I undertake to submit to the Board of Directors and its competent committees all the proposals made and I will ensure that a response is given to the questions raised.

ORPEA wishes to point out that its Board of Directors has already taken all the necessary steps to shed light on the allegations made against the Group.

In particular, two independent world-renowned firms have been mandated to carry out the necessary assessments within the Group, the conclusions of which will be the subject of a specific communication to the market and the Board of Directors will draw all the necessary conclusions in the interest of all stakeholders.

Philippe CHARRIER

Chairman and CEO

