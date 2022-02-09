Ft. Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Kandy Girl, an online cannabis dispensary that sells real THC edibles to all 50 states, announced in a statement Tuesday that they have now partnered with several NFT projects, and will be giving holders of certain NFT's discounts, so long as they continue to own their NFT.

Founder Alina Boyce says, "A lot of these NFT projects people are investing in, either don't end up delivering on their promises, or it just takes so long for the promises of these projects to be executed. It scares investors when they see the floor price of a NFT project start dropping. We've created a reason to stay."

Kandy Girl says that it will offer 50% off to the holders of the NFT projects listed below. Kandy Girl says they are still looking for a way to verify ownership but for now you will have to reach out in the holders chat in discord for the official discount code.

Kandy Girl also stated these partnerships are with the community, and not the actual project in most cases.

Stoner Ape Club Community Partnership

Monster Ape Club Community Partnership

Lucky Lion Club Official Partnership

High Smugglers Club Official Partnership

Alpha Kongs Club Community Partnership

Apes 3D Community Partnership

NugFt's Official Partnership

Crypto Chicks Community Partnership

Boyce also stated "When I bought these NFT's I partnered with the community. I don't need permission from the project owners to give the holders a discount. That's my own prerogative"

Kandy Girl says it's also interested in officially partnering with other Blue Chip projects like BAYC, MAYC, CLONEX and Azuki.



