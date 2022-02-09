25% Growth in Gross Written Premium and a 91.9% Combined Ratio for the Quarter

$431 Million of Net Income for the Quarter and a 14.7% Total Shareholder Return for the Year

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Group") today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Year over year gross written premium ("GWP") growth of 25% for the Group, 26% for Reinsurance and 21% for Insurance

Combined ratio of 91.9% for the Group, 91.5% for Reinsurance and 92.8% for Insurance

Attritional combined ratios of 87.4% for the Group, 86.4% for the Reinsurance segment and 90.4% for Insurance

Pre-tax underwriting income of $228 million including pre-tax catastrophe losses net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums of $125 million

Pre-tax net investment income of $205 million, well balanced between fixed income and limited partnership returns

$1.0 billion in 31-year, 3.125% coupon senior notes issued on October 4, 2021

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Net income of $1.380 billion representing a total shareholder return of 14.7%

Pre-tax net investment income of $1.165 billion, well balanced between fixed income and limited partnership returns

Pre-tax underwriting income of $224 million inclusive of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums of $1.065 billion

$13.0 billion in total 2021 GWP. $9 billion reinsurance and $4 billion insurance

Year over year gross written premium ("GWP") growth of 25% for the Group, 25% for Reinsurance, and 24% for Insurance

Attritional combined ratios of 87.6% for the Group, 86.3% for the Reinsurance segment and 91.2% for Insurance.

Operating cash flow of $3.8 billion

Common share repurchases of $25 million during the quarter and $225 million for the full year 2021

Everest Re Group President CEO Juan C. Andrade commented on the Company's results:

"2021 was a pivotal year of continued profitable growth and momentum for Everest. We finished the year with a strong quarter and achieved record growth in both our underwriting businesses, drove expanding margins, solid underwriting profitability in an elevated natural catastrophe year, and generated exceptional investment income. These results led to $1.4 billion in net income for the year, and a milestone 14.7% total shareholder return. 2021 demonstrated the strong earnings power of our diversified franchises to create value for our shareholders. With a more profitable book of business coming out of a well-executed January 1 reinsurance renewal season, an expanding global value proposition, a strong balance sheet, and exceptional talent, we enter 2022 well-positioned to deliver on our long-term strategic objectives."

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income and Other Items

Net income of $431 million, equal to $10.94 per diluted share vs. net income of $64 million, equal to $1.59 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2020

Net operating income $359 million, equal to $9.12 per diluted share vs. net operating income (loss) of $(44) million, equal to $(1.12) per share in the fourth quarter 2020

Underwriting gain of $228 million including $125 million of catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums. Catastrophe events comprised of Canadian drought losses of $80 million and quad-state tornado losses of $45 million.

GAAP combined ratio of 91.9% which includes 4.5 points of catastrophe losses vs. 2.9 points of catastrophe losses in the same period during 2020

No change to Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic") ultimate loss provision of $511 million

Operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.04 billion vs $683 million in the same period during 2020.

The following table summarizes the Company's net income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Everest Re Group Net income 430.7 1,379.1 63.6 514.1 Net operating income (loss) 359.2 1,153.9 (44.2 300.1 Net income per diluted common share 10.94 34.62 1.59 12.78 Net operating income per diluted common share 9.12 28.97 (1.12 7.46 Net income annualized return on average equity 17.7 14.6 2.8 5.8 Net operating income annualized return on average equity 14.8 12.2 -2.0 3.4 Period end equity and book value Q4 2021 Year to Date Shareholders' equity 10,139.2 Book value per share 258.21 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 8.7 Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 14.7 Notes 1/ Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 8 of this press release

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Re Group Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,430.6 13,049.8 2,750.5 10,482.4 24.7% 24.5% Net written premium 3,056.4 11,445.5 2,449.3 9,117.0 24.8% 25.5% Loss ratio 64.9 71.0 82.5 75.5 (17.6) pts (4.5) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.3 21.2 21.4 21.6 (0.1) pts (0.4) pts Other underwriting expenses 5.7 5.6 5.2 5.8 0.5 pts (0.2) pts Combined ratio 91.9 97.8 109.1 102.9 (17.2) pts (5.1) pts Attritional combined ratio 87.4 87.6 86.3 87.5 1.1 pts 0.1 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 125.0 1,065.0 70.0 415.0 Pre-tax net covid losses 76.1 511.1 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (3.0 (9.1 400.0 401.4 Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Reinsurance achieved excellent growth in the quarter, up 26% year over year to $2.4 billion. The growth was driven by continued partnership with our core clients and Everest's position as a preferred reinsurer, accelerated by strong underlying rate movement. Our international operations, notably Europe, lead the growth this quarter as we saw increased demand for casualty and multi-line quota share treaties in those territories.

The attritional combined ratio for the quarter of 86.4% reflects the continued strong performance of our portfolio, the successful execution of our strategy to participate in growth and margin improvement in the casualty market, and our continued expense discipline

Canada suffered a widespread drought causing one of the largest P&C losses in Canadian history, nearly $6B USD, resulting in an $80 million net catastrophe impact to our reinsurance segment results. Everest is a leading reinsurer in Canada, and we have profitably underwritten the Canadian crop market for years. We view this as an attractive long-term business.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,371.7 9,067.3 1,878.6 7,281.7 26.2% 24.5% Net written premium 2,269.8 8,535.6 1,793.5 6,767.6 26.6% 26.1% Loss ratio 64.8 71.6 86.9 76.3 (22.1) pts (4.7) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 24.1 23.9 23.3 24.0 0.8 pts (0.1) pts Other underwriting expenses 2.6 2.6 2.2 2.7 0.4 pts (0.1) pts Combined ratio 91.5 98.1 112.4 103.0 (20.9) pts (4.9) pts Attritional combined ratio 86.4 86.3 83.9 85.2 2.5 pts 1.1 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 110.0 912.5 60.0 347.0 Pre-tax net covid losses 56.1 407.1 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (3.0 (7.9 400.0 396.9 Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Everest Insurance delivered strong growth during the fourth quarter of 2021, with the third consecutive quarter of gross written premium above $1.0 billion. This growth was driven primarily by strong new business generation, notably in casualty and professional liability lines. Exposure growth from the economic recovery and continued double digit rate increases also contributed meaningfully to growth in the quarter.

Underwriting margins improved year over year with a combined ratio of 92.8% and an attritional combined ratio of 90.4% (the lowest achieved to date). The loss ratio, commission ratio and expense ratio all improved year over year, reflecting disciplined execution and intentional portfolio management

Insurance segment catastrophe losses totaled $15 million net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums for the quarter, all from the quad-state tornados.

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,058.9 3,982.5 871.9 3,200.6 21.4% 24.4% Net written premium 786.6 2,909.9 655.8 2,349.4 19.9% 23.9% Loss ratio 65.1 69.3 68.9 73.0 (3.8) pts (3.7) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 13.4 13.4 15.6 14.5 (2.2) pts (1.1) pts Other underwriting expenses 14.4 14.5 14.5 15.1 (0.1) pts (0.6) pts Combined ratio 92.8 97.1 99.0 102.6 (6.1) pts (5.4) pts Attritional combined ratio 90.4 91.2 93.8 94.2 (3.4) pts (3.0) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 15.0 152.5 10.0 68.0 Pre-tax net covid losses 20.0 104.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1.2 4.6 Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impacts catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/ Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders' Equity

Total invested assets and cash of $29.7 billion at December 31, 2021 reflecting 16.5% growth versus the year end 2020 value of $25.5 billion

Shareholders' equity of $10.1 billion at December 31, 2021 vs. $9.7 billion at year end 2020

Book value per diluted share of $258.21 at December 31, 2021 vs. $243.25 at year end 2020

Book value per diluted share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on fixed income investments of $252.12 at December 31, 2021 vs. $225.15 at year end 2020

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.55 per share equal to $61 million, and $6.20 for the year equal to $247 million

Common share repurchases of $25 million during the quarter, representing 96,702 shares at an average price of $259.28 per share. For the full year 2021, common share repurchases of $225 million representing 887,622 shares at an average price of $253.64.

Equity and Book Value per Share Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Beginning shareholders' equity 9,978.6 9,726.2 9,591.3 9,132.9 Net income 430.7 1,379.1 63.6 514.2 Change- unrealized gains (losses) Fixed inc. investments (176.8 (484.8 71.2 419.7 Dividends to shareholders (61.0 (246.7 (61.9 (249.1 Purchase of treasury shares (25.1 (225.1 (200.0 Other (7.2 (9.5 62.0 108.5 Ending shareholders' equity 10,139.2 10,139.2 9,726.2 9,726.2 Common shares outstanding 39.27 39.98 Book value per common share outstanding 258.21 243.25 Less: Unrealized on fixed inc. investments ("URAD") 6.09 18.10 Book value excl. URAD per common share outstanding 252.12 225.15 Common share dividends paid last 12 months 6.20 6.20

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the fourth quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 10, 2022. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) 430,707 10.94 63,601 1.59 1,379,083 34.62 514,151 12.78 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 90,306 2.29 149,950 3.74 201,503 5.06 217,017 5.39 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (18,819 (0.48 (42,165 (1.05 23,707 0.60 (2,932 (0.07 After-tax operating income (loss) 359,220 9.12 (44,184 (1.12 1,153,873 28.97 300,066 7.46 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 2,803,801 2,396,483 10,406,441 8,681,513 Net investment income 204,625 222,349 1,164,892 642,465 Net realized capital gains (losses): Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities 2,242 17,896 (27,992 (1,745 Other net realized capital gains (losses) 116,912 165,490 285,935 269,394 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 119,154 183,386 257,943 267,649 Other income (expense) (7,203 (40,819 36,987 6,487 Total revenues 3,120,377 2,761,399 11,866,263 9,598,114 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,819,392 1,976,771 7,391,253 6,550,837 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 597,671 513,080 2,208,766 1,873,250 Other underwriting expenses 158,422 125,372 582,647 511,237 Corporate expenses 21,464 11,934 67,827 41,118 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 23,364 14,847 70,149 36,323 Total claims and expenses 2,620,313 2,642,004 10,320,642 9,012,765 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 500,064 119,395 1,545,621 585,349 Income tax expense (benefit) 69,357 55,794 166,538 71,198 NET INCOME (LOSS) 430,707 63,601 1,379,083 514,151 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (183,914 87,375 (488,378 423,210 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 7,080 (16,165 3,616 (3,476 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (176,834 71,210 (484,762 419,734 Foreign currency translation adjustments (33,204 55,937 (62,091 86,327 Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period 6,250 (5,615 6,250 (5,615 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 11,579 1,768 17,228 6,300 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 17,829 (3,847 23,478 685 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (192,209 123,300 (523,375 506,746 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 238,498 186,901 855,708 1,020,897 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 10.95 1.59 34.66 12.81 Diluted 10.94 1.59 34.62 12.78

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 22,308,272 20,040,173 (amortized cost: 2021, $22,063,592; 2020, $19,225,067, credit allowances: 2021, ($29,738); 2020, ($1,745)) Equity securities, at fair value 1,825,908 1,472,236 Short-term investments (cost: 2021, $1,178,386; 2020, $1,135,088) 1,178,337 1,134,950 Other invested assets 2,919,965 2,012,581 Cash 1,440,861 801,651 Total investments and cash 29,673,343 25,461,591 Accrued investment income 149,105 141,304 Premiums receivable 3,293,598 2,680,562 Reinsurance recoverables 2,053,354 1,994,555 Funds held by reinsureds 868,601 716,655 Deferred acquisition costs 872,289 622,053 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 515,445 412,015 Income taxes 2,381 17,253 Other assets 757,167 665,515 TOTAL ASSETS 38,185,283 32,711,503 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 19,009,486 16,322,143 Future policy benefit reserve 35,669 37,723 Unearned premium reserve 4,609,634 3,501,359 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 18,391 15,807 Other net payable to reinsurers 449,723 294,347 Losses in course of payment 260,684 127,971 Senior notes 2,345,800 1,376,718 Long term notes 223,774 223,674 Borrowings from FHLB 519,000 310,000 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 17,348 10,460 Unsettled securities payable 16,698 206,693 Other liabilities 539,896 558,432 Total liabilities 28,046,103 22,985,327 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2021) 69,790 and (2020) 69,620 outstanding before treasury shares 698 696 Additional paid-in capital 2,274,431 2,245,301 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $26,781 at 2021 and $80,451 at 2020 11,523 534,899 Treasury shares, at cost; 30,524 shares (2021) and 29,636 shares (2020) (3,847,308 (3,622,172 Retained earnings 11,699,836 10,567,452 Total shareholders' equity 10,139,180 9,726,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 38,185,283 32,711,503

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 1,379,083 514,151 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (648,735 (387,123 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (151,028 (219,321 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (124,796 (150,753 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 68,148 239,883 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (127,792 55,334 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,805,064 2,631,016 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (2,054 (4,869 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 1,145,512 404,049 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 185,764 (24,163 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 133,700 74,759 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (612,569 (103,772 Distribution of limited partnership income 211,367 122,326 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (289,562 (99,171 Non-cash compensation expense 43,406 39,209 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 75,777 49,673 Net realized capital (gains) losses (257,943 (267,649 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,833,342 2,873,579 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 3,892,918 2,586,405 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 1,915,916 1,945,867 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value 4,907 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 990,376 376,347 Distributions from other invested assets 257,233 309,912 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (8,825,315 (7,189,301 Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (1,097,886 (637,082 Cost of other invested assets acquired (756,560 (557,473 Net change in short-term investments (42,630 (717,527 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (203,016 194,574 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,868,964 (3,683,371 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (14,275 (13,566 Purchase of treasury shares (225,136 (200,020 Dividends paid to shareholders (246,699 (249,056 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 968,357 979,417 Cost of debt repurchase (10,647 Net FHLB borrowings (repayments) 209,000 310,000 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (17,054 (15,908 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 674,193 800,220 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 639 3,187 Net increase (decrease) in cash 639,210 (6,385 Cash, beginning of period 801,651 808,036 Cash, end of period 1,440,861 801,651 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 98,030 (169,748 Interest paid 62,369 33,570

