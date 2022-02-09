Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
09.02.2022 | 23:05
Nasdaq Welcomes Airobot to Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 10, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of Airobot, an Estonian air technology company, have
been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn
as of today, February 10.
The admittance to trading of Airobot shares follows the initial public offering
of the company. The total demand for the shares was EUR 3.87 million and the
offering was 5.9 times oversubscribed. 4084 investors participated in the
offering. 

"What a great way to start the year by having a new tech company listed on
Nasdaq First North market! I'm really delighted to see the growing appetite and
ambition of Estonian entrepreneurs to take their companies public and strive
for global success," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. 

"Investors showed great interest in Airobot's share offer which was about 6
times oversubscribed. We take this result with great recognition and as a sign
that investors have confidence in our company. Nasdaq First North gives Airobot
the opportunity to take a big step forward to reach our goals," said Heiki
Aulik, founder and CEO of Airobot. 

Law firm Ellex Raidla advised the company during the IPO and listing process
and serves as the certified adviser for Airobot on First North market. 

Airobot is an indoor climate technology and manufacturing company with a
specialty for advanced software and air analytics. Airobot's main products are
smart ventilation devices, which create a healthy indoor climate in homes. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 


Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


     MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS:
     Ott Raidla
     +372 5552 4824
     ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
