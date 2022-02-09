Charleys Philly Steaks Can Cater to Your Game Day Needs, Revamped Catering Program

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Good news for those looking to satisfy game day cravings with hot cheesesteaks-Charleys Philly Steaks has new catering items! Guests can enjoy new Meal Boxes or 30 pc and 50 pc Chicken Wings to accommodate parties of any size, available to order from the brand's website or through ezCater. The chicken wings are currently available at select locations only.

"We developed our catering new program with the guest in mind," explained Charleys' Director of Marketing, Jason Whitt. "There are great new options for small get-togethers or big parties and it's so fast and easy, you can order in the morning and have everything delivered by kickoff."

Charleys' new Meal Boxes are individually prepared and include the choice of a steak, chicken, or veggie cheesesteak. Miss Vickie's Potato Chips, Sandy's Amazing Cookies, and Dasani bottled water are available to add-on to the Meal Box for an additional fee.

For larger gatherings, Philly Trays are a great option and serve 8-10 people. Philly Trays are loaded with your choice of steak, chicken, or veggie cheesesteaks and come with fresh toppings on the side for guests to customize as they like. Chips, cookies, and bottled water are also available as a la carte options to pair with the Philly Trays and complete the meal. Charleys' Philly Trays are available exclusively at ezCater.

Select Charleys Philly Steaks locations around the country also offer catering packs of 30 piece and 50 piece chicken wings as a catering option. Guests can choose between classic or boneless chicken wings, tossed in their choice of sauce or rub.

Catering orders can be scheduled in advance for a designated pickup time or be delivered right to their door. Guests who are members of the brand's loyalty program, Charleys Rewards, can look forward to using rewards and earning points on catering purchases placed through the brand's mobile app or by logging into their rewards account at charleys.com.

All catering orders can be placed up to the day of the event.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

