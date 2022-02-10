

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 8.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - exceeding expectations for 8.2 percent and up from 8.5 percent in December.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.6 percent - again topping forecasts for 0.4 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Export prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 6.6 percent on year after falling 0.7 percent on month and climbing 8.0 percent on year a month earlier.



Import prices fell 0.9 percent on month and surged 28.0 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent on month and 33.8 percent on year in December.







