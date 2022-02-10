- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero Q4 GMV EUR 9,600 million.
- • Q4 segment revenue EUR 1,900 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 GMV EUR 44,000-45,000 million
- • Outlook FY 2022 segment revenue EUR 9,500-10,500 million
- • FY 2021 GMV EUR 35,400 million
- • FY 2021 segment revenue EUR 6,600 million
- • The company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA break-even in its platform business and sets full-year guidance for the group's adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%
DELIVERY HERO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de