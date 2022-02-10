- (PLX AI) - Bayer gets U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for asundexian Stroke Program.
- • Drug is potential treatment for secondary prevention in patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke
- • Asundexian is currently in Phase II clinical trials in all three indications either as a standalone therapy, or in combination with anti-platelet therapy
- • Inhibition of FXIa by asundexian is hypothesized to provide protection from thrombotic events without increasing the risk of bleeding
