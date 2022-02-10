- (PLX AI) - TotalEnergies withdraws from the North Platte Deep Water Project in the US Gulf of Mexico.
- • The decision not to continue with the project was taken as the Company has better opportunities of allocation of its capital within its global portfolio
- • TotalEnergies who held a 60% operated interest in North Platte, alongside its joint-interest owner Equinor (40%) has duly notified its partner and the relevant authorities of its immediate withdrawal from the project, and of its resignation as operator which will be effective following a short transition period to ensure an orderly hand-over of operatorship
TOTALENERGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de