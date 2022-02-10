



Uniquely Positioned with versatile ACCUM; Enormous upside potential; Next generation of cancer treatment



- Proprietary platform technology with proven enhanced intracellular delivery. Promotes delivery of target product without non-specific protein/antigen degradation or interference.



- Strong versatility of the Accum platform. The company has published promising pre-clinical results in eleven different indications with various applications in ADCs, Cancer Vaccines, and ID Vaccines.

- Uniquely positioned. Accum technology is the next generation of cancer treatment.



- Massive upside potential. All their current research is pre-clinical and have shown remarkable results.



- Growth opportunity. The company is far from done unlocking the full potential of Accum technology.





- Attractive capital structure. The company has only 47.0M shares fully diluted



- Well financed. The company has currently enough cash on hand to complete their planned Phase I studies.



- Strong and Extensive experienced team in pre-clinical/clinical, business development, CMC and regulatory.





- Major milestones to be achieved within the next 6-12 months with many GLP ongoing studies and planned filing of Phase I studies for both Melanoma and breast cancer.



- Flexible business model: From royalties to JVs or full development. Accum technology allows for an optimized business model for each indication and possible near-term revenues.



- Based on our DCF model we have determine a price target of 11.02 CAD (7.60 EUR) per share and a BUY rating.



