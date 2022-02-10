Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Introduces Groundbreaking mmWave Chipset Targeted at Metaverse

Chipset Enables Truly Immersive High-Density, Multi-User AR/VR Environments

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso") today announced the immediate availability of its 60 GHz mmWave platform targeted specifically for wireless applications in the Metaverse. The platform combines Peraso's 60 GHz wireless modules, 802.11ad/ay ICs, advanced phased array antennas and highly extensible Falcon software stack. The combined platform provides the essential elements for wireless Metaverse devices, including multi-gigabit data rates, extremely low latency, and high tolerance to interference. Peraso believes one of the most important additions to the Metaverse platform is support for seamless roam between multiple access points in conjunction with point-to-multi-point capability.

"The Metaverse experience is improved by an order of magnitude when high performance graphics are rendered remotely and streamed wirelessly to a high-resolution VR/AR headset," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "While the mmWave beamforming challenges required to solve this problem are significant, Peraso has solved this problem after more than five years of development. We expect our technology to play a meaningful role in the successful rollout of the Metaverse ecosystem."

With the addition of roaming capability, Peraso's technology can facilitate an extended, multi-user environment. New applications will be enabled, such as multi-user gaming, complex training environments, collaborative work environments, military training or other environments that require the participation of multiple simultaneous users. As the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to relax, the demand for multi-user environments will be at the forefront of the Metaverse evolution.

Peraso Metaverse Platform Feature Summary

Multi-gigabit data rates

Ultra-low latency (<5ms in multi-user networks)

High-level of spatial reuse allowing for ultra-dense networks with large numbers of APs and very large numbers of users in a small area

Advanced beamforming allows long range connections and continuous beam tracking to ensure a stable and reliable connection

Seamless roaming between APs

Zero overhead roaming amongst networks of coordinated APs

Enhancements and extensions to the 802.11ad channel access protocol to ensure both predictable and high performance

Support for an industry leading 32 connected STAs on a single AP

Simplified OEM integration with a family of mmWave baseband/RF/antenna modules supporting a variety of applications

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.

