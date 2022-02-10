AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces CAD $1.1 Million Technology Sale to Leading Digital Media Industry Customer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has closed a CAD $1.1M technology sale with a leading Vancouver-based digital media company, who has acquired high-performance workstations and networking systems specifically designed for content creation.

Anthony Brown, CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to complete this sale to an established leader in the digital media industry, further validating AMPD's technologies which resonates across numerous key sectors in digital content creation. More and more customers are trusting AMPD to provide them with the right technology solutions to fulfill their custom content creation needs. AMPD technology solutions improve operational efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving performance for the latest and greatest applications."

The AMPD revenue model is proving itself out as the company continues to drive significant sales contracts. The Company is proud to announce they have received over CAD $2.6 Million in new purchase orders since October 2021. Revenue on these orders will be realized as the orders are shipped.

"Although Covid and supply issues continue to plague most companies AMPD has been able to navigate these waters effectively, continuing on a strong growth path and expects to see a solid growth multiple in comparison to FY2021," further adds Anthony.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company specializing in providing high-performance computing solutions for low-latency applications. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure as 'the hosting company of the Metaverse'. Through a mix of infrastructure as a service ("IaaS") and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we are meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. Additional information can be found on SEDAR and our website at www.ampd.tech.

For further information please contact Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Email: nsimon@investor3.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

AMPD Ventures Inc.

Telephone: 604-332-3329

Email: ir@ampd.tech

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of our management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AMPD to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties; uncertainties in regard to the development and direction of cloud computing solutions; uncertain capital markets; other risks related to the inability of a party to perform its obligations under the share purchase agreement, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Although the forward-looking information is based on our management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the sale will generate the benefits anticipated, or that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AMPD does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687948/AMPD-Ventures-Inc-Announces-CAD-11-Million-Technology-Sale-to-Leading-Digital-Media-Industry-Customer