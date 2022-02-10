

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation and other economic announcements will be the focus on Thursday. Earnings reports also will get special attention. Disney (DIS) and Uber (UBER) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close on Thursday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mixed.



As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 18.25 points.



Stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Wednesday, extending the rally seen in the previous session. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq helping to lead the advance.



The Nasdaq reached a new high for the session going into the close, spiking 295.92 points or 2.1 percent to 14,490.37. The S&P 500 also surged up 65.64 points or 1.5 percent to 4,587.18, while the Dow jumped 305.28 points or 0.9 percent to 35,768.06.



On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 230K, while it was up 238K in the prior week.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 268 bcf. 30-year Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Treasury Department's Statement for January will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $0.5 billion, while it was a deficit of $21.3 billion in the prior month.



The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be held at 4.30 pm. In the prior week, the level was $8.873 trillion.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher in muted trading on Thursday. Chinese shares ended on a positive note after reports of state-backed funds intervening in the stock market.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 5.96 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,485.91 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.38 percent to settle at 24,924.35.



Japanese shares advanced as tech stocks. The Nikkei average rose 116.21 points, or 0.42 percent, to 27,696.08. The broader Topix index closed 0.53 percent higher at 1,962.61 ahead of a public holiday on Friday.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 20.20 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,288.50. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 22.70 points, or 0.30 percent, at 7,595.50.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 11.65 points or 0.16 percent. The German DAX is progressing 49.80 points or 0.32 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 17.54 points or 0.24 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 18.52 points or 0.15 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.20 percent.







