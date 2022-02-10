Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Names Chris Monahan as Chief Legal Officer

Brings Significant Construction and Engineering Law and Risk Management Expertise to Sunworks Executive Team

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that Chris Monahan has been named Chief Legal Officer of Sunworks. Mr. Monahan is a seasoned legal counselor, with deep knowledge and expertise in multiple areas of the law, as well as practical experience in engineering, business, and construction/project management.

Mr. Monahan joins Sunworks from Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc. (TEi), a leading supplier and installer of heat transfer technology to the electric power generation industry, where he served as General Counsel. Previously, he served as Deputy General Counsel at Parsons Corp., a publicly traded provider of technology, engineering, construction, cybersecurity, and technology products and services, where he oversaw the company's domestic and international contracts, the prosecution and protection of the company's intellectual property portfolio and managed a team of more than 50 lawyers and contracts managers. Prior to that, he was Chief Legal Counsel, Asia-Pacific, at AECOM/URS, a publicly listed global engineering and construction company, where he was responsible for managing the company's contracts and legal affairs in the Asia Pacific region, including a 33-person legal team. Prior to going in-house, Mr. Monahan was a partner at the law firm of Morgan Miller & Blair. He also worked as a civil engineer and in the construction management field before becoming an attorney.

Mr. Monahan has a B.S. degree in Accounting and Business Administration (Pepperdine University), a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering (California State University, Long Beach), a Master of Science degree (UCLA), a Juris Doctorate degree (Loyola Law School), and an LLM in Business Law (University of Sydney). Mr. Monahan is also a licensed professional civil engineer (California), a licensed attorney (California), and a licensed US patent attorney.

Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks, commented, "As Sunworks continues to grow, Chris is the ideal attorney to help guide our risk management efforts, add efficiencies to our contracting processes internally, and importantly, enhance our ability to evaluate, develop and advance strategic initiatives. Over the past year, Sunworks has made significant progress in implementing processes to streamline our bidding, pricing, procurement and construction efforts. Chris has the experience and skills to enhance these processes, as well as to more effectively drive new potential M&A initiatives, enabling us to scale more efficiently and profitably."

"Sunworks is well-positioned to grow, with a solid footprint in key residential markets and expertise in commercial, and public works projects, and I am excited to help the company grow," added Mr. Monahan.

"The addition of a proven corporate and construction attorney like Chris will enhance our capabilities, improve our risk management processes and bolster our M&A due diligence and negotiations, significantly strengthening Sunworks' executive team," added Judith Hall, Chairperson of the Sunworks Board of Directors. "As Sunworks continues to expand its scale and geographic presence, these added processes and oversight will become increasingly important, and Chris is the ideal person to build our legal team and drive these critical initiatives."

