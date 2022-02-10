EQ Inc. Announces $6 Million of New Client Engagements

Upfront Commitments Increase by over 50% Compared to Previous Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or "EQ"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence-driven software, is pleased to announce new client commitments for data-driven marketing projects totaling more than $6 million for 2022. These upfront agreements surpass those from 2021 by over 50% and have been secured largely due to its immensely successful data analytics and insights tools that are being used and licensed by our partners.

"After a strong 2021, I'm delighted to report that upfront commitments for 2022 are up by over 50% compared to the previous year," said Mark Finney, Chief Revenue Officer at EQ. "These commitments, combined with first quarter bookings, which by early February 2022 have already exceeded any of our Q1 totals for almost a decade, are a testament to the hard work and expertise of our amazing team, as well as the value our clients see in our data and platforms."

With an industry leading data-science and software engineering team, EQ has built a proprietary platform and toolsets that allow businesses to better understand their target customers and more effectively drive loyalty, share of wallet, and new customer acquisition. With more clients leveraging their data and AI tools, EQ increasingly delivers actionable insights and value across multiple verticals and businesses. The early momentum in client commitments, paired with an accelerating pipeline of similar opportunities, positions the company for another highly successful year in 2022.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

EQ Inc.

Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4

press@eqworks.com

www.eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687941/EQ-Inc-Announces-6-Million-of-New-Client-Engagements