Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.02.2022 | 14:32
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2022 fiscal third quarter on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Thursday, February 17, 2022. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and entry code 457075.

A replay will be available until March 3, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 44630.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/44630.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and STADCO, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact:
Mr. Thomas Sammons
Chief Financial Officer
TechPrecision Corporation
Tel: 978-883-5109
Email: sammonst@ranor.com
www.techprecision.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Phone:646-536-7331
Email: brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688240/TechPrecision-Corporation-Schedules-Conference-Call-to-Report-Fiscal-2022-Third-Quarter-Financial-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.