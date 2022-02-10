Imaweb establishes presence in the Nordics with the acquisition of FordonsData and builds on its digital suite of dealership software solutions with the acquisitions of CUSTEED (Garagescore), and Midrange Solutions and Services.

Imaweb, a leading Continental European provider of digital SaaS solutions for the automotive industry, announced today three new acquisitions FordonsData, CUSTEED, and Midrange Solutions and Services (MSS).

Imaweb is supported by funds advised by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. PSG invested in Imaweb in May 2019, supporting its founders to transform a leading provider of SaaS CRM solutions for the automotive sector in Spain into a pan-European leader of digital, turnkey software solutions for car dealers and OEMs through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Today, Imaweb serves over 9,500 dealers and 19 OEMs across Europe with established leadership positions in France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Benelux and Sweden.

FordonsData is a leading provider of software solutions for the automotive retail industry in Sweden. This acquisition marks Imaweb's expansion into the largest market of the Nordics region, increasing the company's geographical reach to most of western Continental Europe.

"At FordonsData we develop digital software solutions that we combine with a deep knowledge of the automotive sector. We are always looking to accelerate the digitalisation of the automotive retail industry and it is this vision that we share with Imaweb," explains Daniel Liljebladh, CEO at FordonsData. "We are delighted to be part of the Imaweb story. Their strong positioning in Europe and their collaborative approach is the starting point to take FordonsData to the next level."

CUSTEED is a next-generation customer experience and loyalty management SaaS platform for the automotive industry, enabling car dealers to boost online lead generation, increase e-reputation and manage customer satisfaction. In a few years, CUSTEED has become a French leader and kick-started its international expansion by entering the Spanish market.

"Imaweb is a natural fit for the next chapter of CUSTEED's growth story,mentions Olivier Guillemot, CEO of CUSTEED. "This partnership will enable us to accelerate our international growth and continue to develop transformational software solutions for car dealers. We share a common vision with Imaweb's management team and are looking forward to the journey ahead.

MSS is the French household name for hosting solutions in the automotive industry. With over 18 years of automotive experience MSS is a central player in the digitalisation of car dealership processes.

"We are delighted to be joining the Imaweb team and look forward to developing our business together. Our combined strengths will make Midrange Solutions and Services a stronger player in a growing market, in France and across Europe," said Francois Sotiras, CEO of Midrange Solutions and Services

"The combination of FordonsData, CUSTEED and MSS with Imaweb will allow us to create a European one-stop-shop covering all automotive-retail software needs of car dealers and OEMs. Our goal is to support dealers and OEMs in their mission to digitise and offer a tailor-made omnichannel experience to customers," adds Julian Ciccale, CEO of Imaweb. "We are delighted to welcome the teams from FordonsData, CUSTEED, MSS and are looking forward to the future ahead."

Financial terms have not been disclosed.

About Imaweb

Imaweb is a leading SaaS provider of software and digital solutions for the automotive sector in Europe. The company was formed through the merger of Imaweb, a Spanish company dedicated to developing global customer management solutions for sales, marketing and after-sales, and DATAFIRST-I'Car Systems group, a French software development company for car manufacturers, group distributors and dealers, in 2019.

For more information: https://www.imaweb.com/

About Midrange Solutions and Services

Founded in 2006, Midrange Solutions and Services (MSS) is a hosting and managed-services provider. MSS' mission is to support customers in the digital transformation of their business, by fully integrating digital technologies into all their activities.

For more information: https://www.midrange.fr/

About CUSTEED

CUSTEED is a leading French customer engagement and le-reputation platform for the automotive retail. CUSTEED empowers dealers across all stages of the customer journey: acquisition, customer follow-up and loyalty management.

For more information: https://www.custeed.com/

About FordonsData

FordonsData Nordic is a developer of digital solutions for the Swedish automotive industry.

For more information: https://www.fordonsdata.se/en/

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 95 companies and facilitated over 375 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London and Spain. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

