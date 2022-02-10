Trade advisors work closely with French embassies and chambers of commerce to share their business experience in support of France

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national Public Warning solutions, today announced that Vincent Geffray, the company's Senior Director of Global Product Marketing, is appointed French Foreign Trade Advisor in the United States by the Prime Minister of France. Foreign trade advisors, or "Conseillers du Commerce Extérieur de la France" (CCE), participate in strategic council meetings within the French government and offer their analysis, opinions and recommendations on international trade and specific market issues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005600/en/

Everbridge's Vincent Geffray Appointed French Foreign Trade Advisor in The United States (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mr. Geffray's appointment comes upon the recommendation of the French Secretary of State for Foreign Trade and lasts for a period of three years.

"I am humbled and honored to join this esteemed group of Foreign Trade Advisors to France," said Mr. Geffray. "As a French American living and working in the United States, I look forward to bringing my expertise and enthusiasm to advising the French government and French entrepreneurs willing to develop their activity in the U.S., and to representing France on the international stage."

Chosen for their industry knowledge and international work experience, French Foreign Trade Advisors share their skills on a voluntary basis to serve the French presence abroad. In addition to making recommendations to the government, CCEs mentor small and medium-sized companies in their global expansions and engage with young people to promote the V.I.E. (French international corporate volunteers) initiative.

In his role at Everbridge, Mr. Geffray oversees the company's Global Product Marketing program as it continues to rapidly expand its international presence. Today, Everbridge provides critical event management (CEM) solutions to numerous businesses and government agencies across France including law enforcement, fire departments, ambulatory and emergency care, and commercial businesses.

Everbridge will once again sponsor this year's European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference, focused on improving public safety and security, taking place in Marseille, France (April 27-29).

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. Everbridge is also the number one global provider of nationwide population alerting solutions. More local, state, and national governments deploy Everbridge population alerting technology than any other solution, offering the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries and territories. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005600/en/

Contacts:

Everbridge Contacts:

Jeff Young

Media Relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com

+1 781-859-4116

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

+1 215-290-3799