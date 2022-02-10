Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior Provides Acquisition Status Update

Pending acquisition of award-winning marketing agency enters final stages
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces it is in the final stages of its previously announced acquisition of an award-winning marketing agency.
The pending acquisition will benefit Business Warrior by:
- Supporting continued corporate growth
- Adding significant monthly recurring revenue
- Improving the company's services offered to small businesses
