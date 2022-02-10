Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Partners With Prosper to Allow AltoIRA Users to Invest in Consumer Loans

Partnership will allow individuals to further diversify their retirement savings

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto), the self-directed IRA platform making it easy and affordable for individuals to invest in alternative assets using tax-advantaged retirement funds, today announced the firm's partnership with Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (Prosper), a leading online marketplace for consumer loans. Users of the Alto IRA platform now can use their IRA funds to invest in loans originated through Prosper's online marketplace lending platform. Prosper connects people who want to borrow money with individuals and institutions that want to invest in consumer credit, thereby facilitating access to credit for borrowers and offering attractive returns for investors.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Prosper," said Tara Fung, Chief Revenue Officer of Alto. "Prosper was the first peer-to-peer consumer lending marketplace in the U.S. and has given everyday Americans a first-of-its-kind investment opportunity to better diversify their portfolios. Thanks to our partnership, Alto investors can now deploy IRA funds to invest in consumer loans."

John Goldston, Vice President of Capital Markets at Prosper said, "As a self-directed IRA provider, Alto has a strong reputation for its easy online account setup, transparent pricing, and excellent client service. We're excited by this opportunity to integrate with Alto and join the firm's growing list of leading investment partners."

Since 2006, Prosper has facilitated more than $20 billion in peer-to-peer loans to more than 1,180,000 people across America. Fixed-rate, fixed-term loans offer stable returns for investors with a tolerance for more risk than lower yielding credits. Personal loans are just one more option for Alto users to diversify their asset allocation and achieve the financial future they want.

About Alto

Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Alto's current investment partners include AngelList, DiversyFund, Eaglebrook Advisors, Fundr, Grayscale, Masterworks, Republic, and Vint, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide investment advice to its clients.

About Prosper

