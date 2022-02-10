Thomas James Homes Earns Multiple Industry Honors at NAHB's Prestigious Industry Gala - The Nationals

Two Gold and Six Silver Awards Bestowed
ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a builder on a mission to transform America's single-family urban housing market, announced widespread recognition at the 2022 National Association of Homebuilders' (NAHB) National Sales and Marketing Awards gala (known as "The NationalsSM"), one of the building industry's most prestigious awards competitions.
The annual event, held on February 8, 2022 in Orlando, Fla., celebrates the most outstanding work in residential real estate sales, marketing and design, paying tribute to superior sales and marketing achievements by individual professionals, home builders and their associates, and sales and marketing councils. A diverse panel of industry professionals from across the country selected the winners from a collection of more than 1,200 entries, showcasing the most exciting trends in new home sales and marketing.
TJH and brand partner Truss Creative earned a total of eight (8) awards. By intertwining its thematic promise to deliver "The right home right where you want it," Thomas James Homes earned a GOLD Award for "Best Overall Advertising Campaign.