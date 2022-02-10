Thomas James Homes Earns Multiple Industry Honors at NAHB's Prestigious Industry Gala - The Nationals

The company received a second GOLD Award for "Best Realtor/Broker Program" titled "The Power of Multiplicity," which showcased the various ways brokers can collaborate with TJH--by selling a TJH-owned listing, referring a homeowner interested in building a home, or by introducing TJH to a property listing for sale.

TJH was also presented with six (6) additional SILVER Awards for the following campaigns:

Best Direct Mail Program

Best Print Campaign - Series of Ads

Best Video-Long format (over one minute)

Best Website - Builder

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Best Use of Technology

"We are very proud of the recognition received by NAHB and our builder community. I am especially grateful for the 300+ collaborative TJH team members dedicated to delivering on our brand promise every day," said Tommy Beadel, CEO and co-founder of Thomas James Homes. "Our work is anchored by our core values and a compassionate team, both of which have been critical to our forward momentum.

TJH is striving to fill the unmet demand for high quality homes in and near the most desirable urban neighborhoods across the nation. Using its technology solution, Fuse 360, the company delivers new, custom quality homes at scale, while offering efficiency, transparency, and a seamless homebuilding experience for home buyers.

Established in 1982, The Nationals celebrates North America's best new-home sales and marketing and recognizes outstanding achievements in categories that include homebuilders and communities, architecture, landscaping, merchandising, logos, graphics, brochures, advertising campaigns, promotions, websites, signage and more.

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes' mission is to transform the U.S. single-family urban housing market by deploying its Fuse360 technology solution designed to address the massive unmet demand for high quality homes in the most desirable neighborhoods located near the heart of many of the country's largest cities. TJH's cloud-based Fuse360 technology offers a fully managed marketplace by providing customers with a simple, seamless, efficient and transparent option for purchasing or building new single-family homes in desirable urban neighborhoods at attainable prices. Thomas James Homes believes that it is currently the country's largest provider of single-family replacement homes. To learn more about TJH's distinct solutions for attaining the right home, right where you want it, visit www.tjh.com.

