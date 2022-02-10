Anzeige
10.02.2022
Thomas James Homes Earns Multiple Industry Honors at NAHB's Prestigious Industry Gala - The Nationals

Two Gold and Six Silver Awards Bestowed

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a builder on a mission to transform America's single-family urban housing market, announced widespread recognition at the 2022 National Association of Homebuilders' (NAHB) National Sales and Marketing Awards gala (known as "The NationalsSM"), one of the building industry's most prestigious awards competitions.

The annual event, held on February 8, 2022 in Orlando, Fla., celebrates the most outstanding work in residential real estate sales, marketing and design, paying tribute to superior sales and marketing achievements by individual professionals, home builders and their associates, and sales and marketing councils. A diverse panel of industry professionals from across the country selected the winners from a collection of more than 1,200 entries, showcasing the most exciting trends in new home sales and marketing.

TJH and brand partner Truss Creative earned a total of eight (8) awards. By intertwining its thematic promise to deliver "The right home right where you want it," Thomas James Homes earned a GOLD Award for "Best Overall Advertising Campaign.

The company received a second GOLD Award for "Best Realtor/Broker Program" titled "The Power of Multiplicity," which showcased the various ways brokers can collaborate with TJH--by selling a TJH-owned listing, referring a homeowner interested in building a home, or by introducing TJH to a property listing for sale.

TJH was also presented with six (6) additional SILVER Awards for the following campaigns:

  • Best Direct Mail Program
  • Best Print Campaign - Series of Ads
  • Best Video-Long format (over one minute)
  • Best Website - Builder
  • Best Digital Marketing Campaign
  • Best Use of Technology

"We are very proud of the recognition received by NAHB and our builder community. I am especially grateful for the 300+ collaborative TJH team members dedicated to delivering on our brand promise every day," said Tommy Beadel, CEO and co-founder of Thomas James Homes. "Our work is anchored by our core values and a compassionate team, both of which have been critical to our forward momentum.

TJH is striving to fill the unmet demand for high quality homes in and near the most desirable urban neighborhoods across the nation. Using its technology solution, Fuse 360, the company delivers new, custom quality homes at scale, while offering efficiency, transparency, and a seamless homebuilding experience for home buyers.

Established in 1982, The Nationals celebrates North America's best new-home sales and marketing and recognizes outstanding achievements in categories that include homebuilders and communities, architecture, landscaping, merchandising, logos, graphics, brochures, advertising campaigns, promotions, websites, signage and more.

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes' mission is to transform the U.S. single-family urban housing market by deploying its Fuse360 technology solution designed to address the massive unmet demand for high quality homes in the most desirable neighborhoods located near the heart of many of the country's largest cities. TJH's cloud-based Fuse360 technology offers a fully managed marketplace by providing customers with a simple, seamless, efficient and transparent option for purchasing or building new single-family homes in desirable urban neighborhoods at attainable prices. Thomas James Homes believes that it is currently the country's largest provider of single-family replacement homes. To learn more about TJH's distinct solutions for attaining the right home, right where you want it, visit www.tjh.com.

Media Contact: Wendy Agudelo, NewGround PR wagudelo@newgroundco.com; 978.994.1447

SOURCE: Thomas James Homes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688141/Thomas-James-Homes-Earns-Multiple-Industry-Honors-at-NAHBs-Prestigious-Industry-Gala--The-Nationals

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
