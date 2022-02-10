The "Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, 2016- 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market was valued at USD5,605.88 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.02% to reach USD37,904.30 million in 2030.

Rapid production and sales of electric vehicles, stringent vehicle emission norms and regulations, and the incentives offered by the government on purchase and manufacturing of electric vehicles are the major drivers influencing the demand for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market across the region in the forecast period.

Automobile manufacturers are making high-end investments in research and development activities to find innovative solutions to increase vehicle performance and reduce the chances of error and road accidents and mis-happening to enhance the safety of the passengers while riding automobiles.

Declining battery prices used in electric vehicles, lucrative incentives provided by the leading authorities, and rising concerns about the effect of carbon emissions on the environment are proliferating the sales of electric vehicles in the region. Ongoing technological advancements and the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based simulations to fuel the efficiency of powertrain and perform with higher efficiency is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market growth.

Growing fuel prices and the introduction of digital EV powertrain equipment, and the booming automotive industry are expected to accelerate the growth of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market in the forecast period. However, the high cost of testing equipment and lack of standardization may hinder the growth of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market in the forecast period.

The European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market is segmented based on vehicle type, by propulsion, by sourcing, by country, by company. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty.

Light duty vehicles are expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period and also the growing number of market players are driving the demand for light duty vehicles in the region for the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market from 2021 to 2030 and growth rate until 2030.

To classify and forecast the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market based on vehicle type, by propulsion, by sourcing, by country, by company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market.

Key Target Audience:

EV powertrain testing services providers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to EV powertrain testing services market

Market research and consulting firms

Major market players in the European EV Powertrain Testing Services Market include

Applus+ IDIADA

Ricardo Plc

TUV SUD

AVL List GmbH

CTAG Automotive Technology Centre of Galicia

Intertek Group Plc

ATESTEO GmbH Co. KG

HORIBA MIRA Ltd

Element Materials Technology

FEV Group GmbH

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Vehicle Type

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCEV

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Sourcing

Outsourcing

In House

Europe EV Powertrain Testing Services Market, By Country

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Slovakia

Sweden

Belgium

Czech Republic

Poland

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34xh8f

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005681/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900