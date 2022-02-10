Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), Cultivator, Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and Manufacturer of oil and unique CBD products in Switzerland and the throughout Europe, is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of Royal Green, the future Rockflowr Retail.

Royal Green, known as a major player in Switzerland's retail CBD arena, has been active in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH region) since 2017 and has built a broad customer base. Royal Green operates a retail store in St. Gallen and its own online store.

CBD of Denver plans to integrate the Royal Green into Rockflowr as an independently managed division named "Rockflowr Retail."

"We are pleased with this latest addition to the Rockflowr family," stated Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. "We are confident that Royal Green acquisition can help us to significantly expand our position in the retail market in the DACH region."

To maintain and further expand this position, additional investments are planned in 2022 to accelerate retail sales and optimize Rockflowr' online presence, including the launch of a newly designed online store offering Rockflowr branded products.

