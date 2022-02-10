The "Europe Biosimilars Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European biosimilars market was valued at $5,847.6 million in 2020 and will grow by 23.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the affordability of biosimilar-based treatment, rising incidence of chronic diseases due to aging populations, patent expirations of many blockbuster drugs, and better healthcare provisions.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Recombinant Non-glycosylated Biosimilars
- Insulin
- Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rHGH)
- Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor
- Interferon
- Recombinant Glycosylated Biosimilars
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)
- Erythropoietin (EPO)
- Follicle Stimulating Hormone
- Recombinant Peptides and Others
- Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-Inhibitor
- Parathyroid Hormone
- Enzymes, Immunomodulators, GnRH Analogs and Others
Based on Indication, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets:
- Cancer
- Autoimmune Disease
- Blood Disorder
- Diabetes
- Growth Hormone Deficiency
- Infectious Diseases
- Other Indications
Based on Manufacturing, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets:
- Contract Manufacturing
- Inhouse Manufacturing
Based on End User, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Indication, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Companies Mentioned
- AMEGA Biotech S.A.
- Apotex Inc.
- Biocon Ltd
- Biogen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Celltrion, Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- LG Chem, Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.
- Sandoz International GmbH
- STADA Arzneimittel AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r139nc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005711/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900