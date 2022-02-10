The "Europe Biosimilars Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European biosimilars market was valued at $5,847.6 million in 2020 and will grow by 23.1% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the affordability of biosimilar-based treatment, rising incidence of chronic diseases due to aging populations, patent expirations of many blockbuster drugs, and better healthcare provisions.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Biosimilars

Insulin

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rHGH)

Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

Interferon

Recombinant Glycosylated Biosimilars

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

Recombinant Peptides and Others

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-Inhibitor

Parathyroid Hormone

Enzymes, Immunomodulators, GnRH Analogs and Others

Based on Indication, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets:

Cancer

Autoimmune Disease

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Indications

Based on Manufacturing, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets:

Contract Manufacturing

Inhouse Manufacturing

Based on End User, the market is segmented into the following sub-markets:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Indication, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Companies Mentioned

AMEGA Biotech S.A.

Apotex Inc.

Biocon Ltd

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Celltrion, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

