FMW Media Works Corp: $GLOWV2 launches on SafeMoon Swap, releases updated Decentralized Application (dApp) and Project Roadmap Glow Token LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / GLOWV2 achieves another major milestone with a listing on SafeMoon Swap, further validating and solidifying its position as a rapidly emerging Binance Smart Chain token offering its investors high yield BUSD dividends and automated lottery participation. This partnership marks another significant step in authenticating GLOWV2's relative safety in a traditionally high-risk asset class.

Glow Token LLC (GLOWV2) has achieved a new standard in promissory financial technology, providing BUSD dividends to its token holders in an unrivaled yield structure comparable to a high interest savings account, with multiple automated lotteries offering even more attractive financial benefits for investors. Rapidly rising in value since its release, GLOWV2 has set a new standard of token security and transparency, protecting its investors from liquidity pulls that have caused millions of dollars in losses for naive investors risk taking in projects that haven't been properly vetted.

Glow Token LLC (GLOWV2) - SafeMoon LLC partnership and SafeMoon Swap listing

With the support show by SafeMoon LLC as a vetted partner token, GLOWV2 was added to the SafeMoon Swap on February 6, 2022 giving the one million plus community of SafeMoon wallet users, easy access to purchase GLOWV2 from within their Swap and mobile wallet. The SafeMoon Protocol is a community focused, fair launched DeFi Token that took the decentralized finance world by storm when it launched in 2021 and continues to rapidly grow a community-centric DeFi enabled blockchain ecosystem.

New phases of GLOWV2 Roadmap release

The team continues to deliver on the GLOWV2 Roadmap having already accomplished phases one through three with the listing on SafeMoon Swap. An updated Roadmap outlines phases four through six with additional timely developments including: GLOWV2 NFT series, play to earn game, creation of the GLOW Foundation and a GLOW scholarship fund keeping with Glow Token LLC's strong grassroots charity component and desire to illuminate and educate people about the cryptocurrency space.

Updated dApp

As crypto industry development experts, the Glow Token LLC GLOWV2 team has again exemplified their dedication to transparency and accountability by releasing an updated dApp that provides users a detailed view of their pending dividend holdings in addition to their current balance. The updated dApp also provides a calculator to show daily, monthly, and annual expected dividend income based on transaction volume and amount of GLOWV2 holdings.

Many ways to earn rewards and to give back

Glow Token LLC (GLOWV2) is making huge strides to reward its investors with a continuous automated stream of passive income in BUSD. This provides for active participation in hourly lotteries, a separate $10,000 BUSD lottery and monthly polls that allow its user community to vote and choose a charitable organization to give back to those in need.

Glow Token LLC (GLOWV2) is rapidly developing a community which will be very well supported in terms of partnerships and active expansion. More announcements are expected in the near future and the holders of the GLOWV2 token should expect continuing increases in the overall benefits it provides.

The Glow Token LLC (GLOWV2) management team is very optimistic about the short and long term future of the project.

For the latest in Glow Token LLC cryptocurrency updates, follow Glow Token LLC on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube; or on community forums: Reddit, Discord, Telegram.

About SafeMoon

The SafeMoon Protocol is a community driven, fair launched DeFi crypto token with three simple functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. Bringing a truly innovative approach to tokenomics, holders get rewarded by simply holding SafeMoon coins with auto-generated liquidity and static farming. The longer a wallet is held, the more tokens are awarded by redistributing 5% of the 10% fee levied on all SafeMoon sales. Learn more about SafeMoon and the growing SafeMoonArmy at: www.SafeMoon.net.

About Glow Token LLC

Glow Token LLC brings Unity, Clarity, and Security to the crypto decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Fully committed to excellence and full transparency in business, Glow Token LLC, builds value and transparency that forges a bright future for our company and investors with 10% Dividends in BUSD, Hourly Lottery, $10K lottery, monthly charitable contributions, and a highly engaged investor community that is helping provide input into the desired future utilities that will be delivered in the updated roadmap.

For more information on Glow Token LLC visit www.glowtoken.online or email Dave@glowtoken.online

