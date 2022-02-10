Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies Announces District Heat Initiative and Participation at Upcoming Industry Conferences

HT Targeting Rapid Adoption of Zero-Emission DCC Hydrogen Boiler Technology for Industrial and Commercial Applications

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Hydrogen Technologies ("HT"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") today announced a new initiative to support decarbonization of District Heat through use of its breakthrough cleanH2steam DCC zero-emission renewable-hydrogen boiler.

HT's District Heat solution aligns precisely with U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) recent Funding Opportunity Announcement of a USD$7.5 million two-year pilot initiative to reduce carbon emissions and improve efficiencies of district heat systems. HT's DCC hydrogen boiler is a building block for District Energy operators exploring the Hydrogen Economy while simultaneously eliminating CO2, SOX, and NOX emissions.

To facilitate U.S. district energy endeavors, HT's sales team is engaging first-movers and energy thought leaders seeking to open the door to potential federal assistance for your district heat hot water or steam boiler solution.

MEET THE HT TEAM AT THESE UPCOMING INDUSTRY CONFERENCES:

Campus Energy 2022, February 15 - 18, Boston, MA

Food Processing Expo 2022, Feb. 15 & 16, Sacramento, CA

To learn more about our products and funding opportunities available for industry leading early adopters at these events, please email: sales@HydrogenTechnologiesInc.com or dean@HydrogenTechnologiesInc.com.

About Hydrogen Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies (HT) offers its award-winning CLEAN, ZERO-EMISSION ENERGY SOLUTION for the Commercial and Industrial Boiler Market. There are a wide range of applications for our cleanH2steam DCC Boiler, which work much like traditional commercial heat, hot water and industrial steam boilers: be it power generation plants, district heating, food processing, chemical refining, pulp and paper mills or large venue halls, HT has a reliable, efficient, and clean solution for your needs.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is a publicly traded, deep-tech venture capital and incubator platform, backing world-class Companies, founders, and technologies, leveraged to long-term decarbonization themes including hydrogen, carbon capture and energy storage. We believe the energy transition is complex and needs an active specialist approach - making sustainable investing simple for every investor.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Jericho's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Jericho's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Although Jericho believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements which include, but are not limited to: the effects of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and current and future commodity prices including sustained low oil prices, significant and ongoing stock market volatility, currency and interest rates, governmental regulation of the oil and gas industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; liabilities inherent in oil and gas exploration, development and production operations; liabilities inherent in Jericho's low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems; that Jericho's wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, will deliver zero-emission boiler technology to the $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry; the performance of H2U's and SuperCritical's electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyser platforms and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Jericho does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

