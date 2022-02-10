Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
WKN: 932314 ISIN: NO0003106700 Ticker-Symbol: NU5 
Frankfurt
04.02.22
08:05 Uhr
4,370 Euro
+0,010
+0,23 %
GlobeNewswire
10.02.2022 | 18:41
88 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Solon Eiendom due to offer (01/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Solon Eiendom ASA
(Solon Eiendom) published on February 10, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

On February 3, 2022, Solon Eiendom Holding AS (Solon Holding) announced that
all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. 

Oslo Børs has approved the delisting application received from Solon Eiendom.
The last trading day in Solon Eiendom share is February 14, 2022. 

As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
3.5.3.7 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the
de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying
share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The
new expiration day has been set to February 11, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will calculate the fair value for gross return forwards in Solon
Eiendom (SOLON) according to the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042274
