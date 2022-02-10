NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Solon Eiendom due to offer (01/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Solon Eiendom ASA (Solon Eiendom) published on February 10, 2022 and may be subject to change. On February 3, 2022, Solon Eiendom Holding AS (Solon Holding) announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. Oslo Børs has approved the delisting application received from Solon Eiendom. The last trading day in Solon Eiendom share is February 14, 2022. As stipulated in the Rules and Regulations of NASDAQ Derivatives Markets 3.5.3.7 the fair value adjustment shall be carried out in connection to the de-listing of the contract base, alternatively, when trading in the underlying share is considered insufficient to support related derivatives trading. The new expiration day has been set to February 11, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will calculate the fair value for gross return forwards in Solon Eiendom (SOLON) according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042274