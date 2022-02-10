Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Akanda vor Nasdaq-Debüt - Drei internationale Schwergewichte im Boot!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2022 | 23:05
Nasdaq, Inc.: AstraZeneca PLC - ADR to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning February 22, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that AstraZeneca PLC - ADR (Nasdaq: AZN), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index (Nasdaq: NDX) and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) prior to market open on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. AstraZeneca PLC - ADR will replace Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX) in the NASDAQ-100 Index and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.astrazeneca.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact
Emily Pan
emily.pan@Nasdaq.com
+1 (646) 637-3964

Issuer & Investor Contact
Index Client Services
Indexservices@Nasdaq.com

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

- NDAQG -


